10 months ago
BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum -Co entered an underwriting agreement with Citigroup global markets
November 7, 2016 / 11:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum -Co entered an underwriting agreement with Citigroup global markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp :

* Occidental Petroleum -on Nov 2, 2016, co entered an underwriting agreement with Citigroup global markets among the others

* Occidental Petroleum-pursuant to agreement, co agreed to issue, sell to underwriters $750 million aggregate principal amount of 3.00 pct senior notes due 2027

* Occidental Petroleum-pursuant to which co agreed to issue and sell to underwriters $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.10 pct senior notes due 2047

* Occidental Petroleum-interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on Feb 15, Aug 15 of each year, beginning on Aug 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2faZ1My] Further company coverage:

