Nov 7 Hydrogenics Corp :

* Hydrogenics announces funding of debt facility

* Intends to use its net proceeds from facility primarily for ongoing working capital requirements among others

* Co has fully settled prior us$7.5 million facility with a syndicate of lenders led by cinnamon investments ltd

* Has drawn down funds under its previously announced us$9 million loan facility with export development canada