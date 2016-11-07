BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum -Co entered an underwriting agreement with Citigroup global markets
* Occidental Petroleum -on Nov 2, 2016, co entered an underwriting agreement with Citigroup global markets among the others
Nov 7 Hydrogenics Corp :
* Hydrogenics announces funding of debt facility
* Intends to use its net proceeds from facility primarily for ongoing working capital requirements among others
* Co has fully settled prior us$7.5 million facility with a syndicate of lenders led by cinnamon investments ltd
* Has drawn down funds under its previously announced us$9 million loan facility with export development canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly average net sales of 28,948 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d"), a 45 pct increase from same period in 2015
Nov 7 News Corp, the owner of the Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones Newswires and book publisher HarperCollins, reported a quarterly loss as it struggles to cope with a decline in newspaper advertising sales.