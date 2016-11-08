BRIEF-Baic Motor updates on subscription agreement in respect of establishment of Baic SA

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Baic Motor Corp Ltd :

* Baic hk has entered into subscription agreement and shareholders' agreement with idc, investment universe and baic sa

* Subscription agreement in respect of establishment of baic sa

* Upon establishment of baic sa, it will be held as to 20% by baic hk, 45% by investment universe and 35% by id

* subscribers (as baic sa shareholders) are to provide not less than us$44.6 million of initial agreed funding required by baic sa

* Upon establishment of baic sa, it will be held as to 20% by baic hk, 45% by investment universe and 35% by idc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: