Nov 8 (Reuters) - Pdf 1: Isr Capital Limited (Response To Query Regarding Trading Activity)

* Isr capital - company is progressing on a proposed project management agreement to provide certain services to tantalum rare earth malagasy s.a.r.l.

* Is in preliminary discussions with a potential strategic partner in relation to project

* Save as disclosed , company is not aware of any other possible explanation for trading