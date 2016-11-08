FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Vivint Solar secures $200 mln of tax equity commitments
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 3:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vivint Solar secures $200 mln of tax equity commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Vivint Solar Inc

* Vivint Solar secures $200 million of tax equity commitments

* Says tax equity commitments will support investments in solar projects with a total value of over $480 million

* Vivint Solar - Tax equity commitments to support investments in solar projects to enable co to install about 123 megawatts of residential solar energy systems

* Vivint Solar-Funding to enable co to design, procure and build low-cost, clean solar energy systems for more than 17,000 new residential customers

