BRIEF-Sprott Resource Corp announces holdings in Inplay Oil Corp
* Sprott Resource Corp. announces holdings in Inplay Oil Corp.
Nov 7 Vivint Solar Inc
* Vivint Solar secures $200 million of tax equity commitments
* Says tax equity commitments will support investments in solar projects with a total value of over $480 million
* Vivint Solar - Tax equity commitments to support investments in solar projects to enable co to install about 123 megawatts of residential solar energy systems
* Vivint Solar-Funding to enable co to design, procure and build low-cost, clean solar energy systems for more than 17,000 new residential customers
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Sprott Resource Corp. announces holdings in Inplay Oil Corp.
* Says reported a net loss of $2.4 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million
* Air Transport Services Group-Judge ordered that dispute between ATSG's cargo airline, ABX Air, others is a minor dispute under railway labor act