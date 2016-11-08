FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Massmart 44-weeks sales rise 7.6 pct to 73.2 bln rand
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
November 8, 2016 / 5:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Massmart 44-weeks sales rise 7.6 pct to 73.2 bln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd

* Jse: Msm - Sales Update For The 44 Weeks To 30 October 2016

* Total sales for 44 weeks to 30 October 2016 increased to r73.2 billion, representing growth of 7.6 pct over prior year 44-week period

* Comparable stores' sales increased by 5.3 pct. Product inflation is estimated at 6.4 pct

* Sales growths have declined, reflective of tough trading conditions in South Africa and, more recently, in most african countries where we have stores

* Although slowing marginally food and liquor sales continued to perform well and massbuild is showing signs of a sales recovery.

* General merchandise sales remain compromised by low consumer confidence, drought-affected food inflation and higher-priced imported products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.