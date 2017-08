Nov 8 (Reuters) - Titijaya Land Bhd

* Unit enters share sale agreement with Crec Development (M), Chan Peng Kooh and Rafidah Binti Menan for proposed acquisition of 10.4 million ordinary shares of RM1.00 each

* Deal for total purchase consideration of 80 million RGT Source text (bit.ly/2eh5R3V) Further company coverage: