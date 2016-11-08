BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression Holding H1 sales up 11 pct at CHF 269.6 million

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* H1 total orders received amounted to 222.8 million Swiss francs ($228.72 million), a decline of 12.4 pct, generated sales of 269.6 million Swiss francs (+11.0 pct)

* Overall order intake for fiscal year 2016 is projected to range from 450 to 500 million francs. Group sales (including Shenyang Yuanda Compressor) will exceed 600 million francs

* Expects consolidated sales to decline by about 100 million francs in fiscal year 2017. An improvement in the operating profit margin is therefore not expected in the coming fiscal year Source text: bit.ly/2fiWQ7z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9741 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)