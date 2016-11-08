BRIEF-Advanced Info Service Qtrly net profit 6.53 billion baht

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl :L

* Qtrly net profit 6.53 billion baht versus 8.62 billion baht

* Qtrly total revenue 37.10 billion baht versus 36.78 billion baht

* As of 3q16, AIS had total subscriber of 39.9 million, a net addition of 518,000 subscribers

* Fy16 guidance is maintained

* In 4q16, AIS will book the cost of 2100mhz spectrum from commercial trial agreement with tot

* "Expect market competition to be key pressure towards year end"

* 100% dividend payout maintained for 2016

* Fy16 cash capex for network investment is expected to be around 40 billion baht

* Consolidated ebitda margin is expected in range of 38% to 39% for 2016

* For 2016, handset sales expected to decline and carries negative margin

In q3, net profit margin declined to 17.6% from 23.4% in 3q15 and 26.3% in 2q16