10 months ago
BRIEF-Accelerate Property Fund H1 distribution per share up 8.1 pct
November 8, 2016 / 6:06 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Accelerate Property Fund H1 distribution per share up 8.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Accelerate Property Fund Limited

* Interim Financial Results For The Six Months Ended 30 September 2016

* Year-On-Year distribution per share growth of 8.1 pct

* Property portfolio value of r9.1 billion (17 pct year-on-year growth),total portfolio GLA of 533 356 m2, net asset value growth of 20 pct

* Gross rental income (excluding straight-line rental revenue adjustment) of r498 million for period (2015: r417 million)

* Distribution per share for period of 28.766 cents (2015: 26.617 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
