10 months ago
BRIEF-Centurylink Inc - plans to use net cash proceeds from divestiture to partly fund acquisition of Level 3 Communications
November 7, 2016 / 10:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Centurylink Inc - plans to use net cash proceeds from divestiture to partly fund acquisition of Level 3 Communications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Centurylink Inc :

* Centurylink Inc - currently projects that net cash proceeds from data centers and colocation divestiture will be approximately $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion

* Centurylink Inc - plans to use net cash proceeds from divestiture to partly fund acquisition of Level 3 Communications announced on Oct. 31, 2016

* Centurylink - expects to receive in connection with divestiture about 10 pct stake in newly-formed Global Secure Infrastructure Co to be valued at $150 million

* Centurylink Inc - anticipates closing divestiture of its data centers and colocation business in Q1 of 2017 - Sec Filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fV94Xo] Further company coverage:

