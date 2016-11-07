FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
November 7, 2016 / 11:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Northstar Asset Management Group and Land & Buildings Investment Management enters into an agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Northstar Asset Management Group Inc :

* Northstar Asset Management Group Inc - Land & Buildings Investment Management, Llc entered into agreements with co

* Northstar Asset Management Group- co, colony capital withdrew notice of nominations for election as directors at co's 2016 annual meeting of stockholders

* Northstar Asset Management Group Inc - co, colony capital agreed to vote in favor of merger agreement Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fN3uqJ] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
