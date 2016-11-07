Nov 7 Northstar Asset Management Group Inc :

* Northstar Asset Management Group Inc - Land & Buildings Investment Management, Llc entered into agreements with co

* Northstar Asset Management Group- co, colony capital withdrew notice of nominations for election as directors at co's 2016 annual meeting of stockholders

* Northstar Asset Management Group Inc - co, colony capital agreed to vote in favor of merger agreement Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fN3uqJ] Further company coverage: