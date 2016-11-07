BRIEF-Trinity Place Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $125 million
* Trinity Place Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $125 million Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2fMSQAi] Further company coverage:
Nov 7 Northstar Asset Management Group Inc :
* Northstar Asset Management Group Inc - Land & Buildings Investment Management, Llc entered into agreements with co
* Northstar Asset Management Group- co, colony capital withdrew notice of nominations for election as directors at co's 2016 annual meeting of stockholders
* Northstar Asset Management Group Inc - co, colony capital agreed to vote in favor of merger agreement Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fN3uqJ] Further company coverage:
* Occidental Petroleum -on Nov 2, 2016, co entered an underwriting agreement with Citigroup global markets among the others
* Qtrly average net sales of 28,948 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d"), a 45 pct increase from same period in 2015