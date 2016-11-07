Nov 7 Amcor Ltd

* Sonoco completes sale of rigid plastics blow molding operations to Amcor

* Sonoco Products Co says disposition of rigid plastics blow molding operations is expected to impact annual sales by approximately $205 million

* Sonoco Products Co - reduction in sales due to sale expected to impact co's Q4 2016 and fy 2017 sales comparison by approximately $30 million and $175 million

* Sonoco Products Co says disposition is not expected to notably affect operating margin percentages for company's consumer packaging segment