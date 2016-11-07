BRIEF-Trinity Place Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $125 million
* Trinity Place Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $125 million Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2fMSQAi] Further company coverage:
Nov 7 Amcor Ltd
* Sonoco completes sale of rigid plastics blow molding operations to Amcor
* Sonoco Products Co says disposition of rigid plastics blow molding operations is expected to impact annual sales by approximately $205 million
* Sonoco Products Co - reduction in sales due to sale expected to impact co's Q4 2016 and fy 2017 sales comparison by approximately $30 million and $175 million
* Sonoco Products Co says disposition is not expected to notably affect operating margin percentages for company's consumer packaging segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Occidental Petroleum -on Nov 2, 2016, co entered an underwriting agreement with Citigroup global markets among the others
* Qtrly average net sales of 28,948 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d"), a 45 pct increase from same period in 2015