Nov 7 Entree Gold Inc :

* Aware that one of its in stitutional shareholders has been reducing its position in Entrée over last approximately 10-month period

* Believes, but unable to confirm due to privacy laws, that high volume was as result of sale of balance of the shareholder's position

* Certain directors and officers of Co acquired 763,000 shares on market on Nov 4 to assist with removal of "overhang"