10 months ago
BRIEF-ABX Air labor dispute to be resolved via arbitration
November 8, 2016 / 3:15 AM

BRIEF-ABX Air labor dispute to be resolved via arbitration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc

* ABX Air labor dispute to be resolved via arbitration

* Air Transport Services Group-Judge ordered that dispute between ATSG's cargo airline, ABX Air, others is a minor dispute under railway labor act

* Air Transport Services -Judge ordered dispute should be resolved through grievance, arbitration process contained in parties current labor agreement

* Air Transport Services-John Starkovich, president of ABX Air, said airline to continue discussions with IBT representatives on resolving differences

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
