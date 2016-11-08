BRIEF-Sprott Resource Corp announces holdings in Inplay Oil Corp
* Sprott Resource Corp. announces holdings in Inplay Oil Corp.
Nov 7 Air Transport Services Group Inc
* ABX Air labor dispute to be resolved via arbitration
* Air Transport Services Group-Judge ordered that dispute between ATSG's cargo airline, ABX Air, others is a minor dispute under railway labor act
* Air Transport Services -Judge ordered dispute should be resolved through grievance, arbitration process contained in parties current labor agreement
* Air Transport Services-John Starkovich, president of ABX Air, said airline to continue discussions with IBT representatives on resolving differences
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Sprott Resource Corp. announces holdings in Inplay Oil Corp.
* Vivint Solar secures $200 million of tax equity commitments
* Says reported a net loss of $2.4 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million