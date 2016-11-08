FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Stock Exchange of Thailand posts suspension sign against Polaris Capital
November 8, 2016 / 2:31 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Stock Exchange of Thailand posts suspension sign against Polaris Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Stock Exchange of Thailand :

* SET has posted a suspension sign against Polaris Capital since 17 May 2016

* SET has posted suspension because polar failed to submit financial statements ending march 31, 2016

* Presently submitted financial statements ending march 31, 2016 but polar does not submit statements ending june 30, 2016

* Remained posted an SP sign to suspend trading on polar's securities until co able to submit financial statements completely Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

