BRIEF-Stock Exchange of Thailand posts suspension sign against Polaris Capital

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Stock Exchange of Thailand :

* SET has posted a suspension sign against Polaris Capital since 17 May 2016

* SET has posted suspension because polar failed to submit financial statements ending march 31, 2016

* Presently submitted financial statements ending march 31, 2016 but polar does not submit statements ending june 30, 2016

* Remained posted an SP sign to suspend trading on polar's securities until co able to submit financial statements completely