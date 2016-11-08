BRIEF-Vivint Solar secures $200 mln of tax equity commitments
* Vivint Solar secures $200 million of tax equity commitments
Nov 7 Sprott Resource Corp
* Sprott Resource Corp. announces holdings in Inplay Oil Corp.
* Sprott Resource Corp- Acquired, through Sprott Resource Partnership, beneficial ownership of 6.7 million common shares of Inplay Oil Corp.
* Says reported a net loss of $2.4 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million
* Air Transport Services Group-Judge ordered that dispute between ATSG's cargo airline, ABX Air, others is a minor dispute under railway labor act