BRIEF-Vivint Solar secures $200 mln of tax equity commitments
Nov 7 Petrus Resources Ltd
* Kevin Adair has resigned from his positions as president and chief executive officer, and as a director of Petrus
* Neil Korchinski, currently chief operating officer at petrus, has been promoted to role of president and ceo
* Says reported a net loss of $2.4 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million
* Air Transport Services Group-Judge ordered that dispute between ATSG's cargo airline, ABX Air, others is a minor dispute under railway labor act