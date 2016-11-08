BRIEF-Bakkafrost Q3 earnings miss, postpones some fish harvest to 2017

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bakkafrost:

* Bakkafrost q3 operational ebit dkk 254.7 million (Reuters poll dkk 282 million)

* Bakkafrost's expected harvest for 2016 is reduced from 49,000 tonnes gutted weight to 47,500 tonnes gutted weight (Reuters poll 49,400 tonnes)

* Has postponed planned harvested volumes in order to optimize size of harvested fish

* Bakkafrost expects to harvest 56,000 tonnes gutted weight in 2017 vs Reuters poll 54,600 tonnes

* Bakkafrost expects to release 11.5 million smolts in 2016 and 11.5 million in 2017, compared with 11.3 million smolts released in 2015 and 10.4 million smolts released in 2014

* Outlook for farming segment is good

* Global supply of atlantic salmon is expected to increase only around 1% in 2017, compared to 2016

* Bakkafrost q3 revenues dkk 640 million (Reuters poll dkk 788 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)