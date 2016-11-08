FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ingenuity Property HEPS 3.6 cents versus 4.7 cents
November 8, 2016 / 5:16 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ingenuity Property HEPS 3.6 cents versus 4.7 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ingenuity Property Investments Limited

* Jse: Ing - Audited Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Results For The Year Ended 31 August 2016

* FY core investment portfolio has grown from r3.046 billion to r4.153 billion

* FY investment property under development and land holdings is r231.6 million (2015: r247.1 million).

* Total increase in our asset base of r1.092 billion or 33 pct

* FY headline earnings per share 3.6 cents versus 4.7 cents last year

* No dividend is to be paid to shareholders this financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
