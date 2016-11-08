FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics appoints Thomas Lienard as CEO, cash at end of Sept. at 22.46 million euros
November 8, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics appoints Thomas Lienard as CEO, cash at end of Sept. at 22.46 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bone Therapeutics :

* Thomas Lienard has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Bone Therapeutics

* Cash used in operating activities amounted to 8.95 million euros ($9.88 million) for first nine months of 2016, compared to 9.93 million euros for same period in 2015

* Cash at end of September 2016 amounted to 22.46 million euros(excluding 1.37 million euros of restricted cash)

* In Q4 of 2016, Bone Therapeutics expects to finalize recruitment for interim analysis of ALLOB Phase I/IIA delayed-union study

* Outcome of this interim analysis, expected in summer 2017,

* Reiterates its guidance on cash burn for full year 2016, which will be in range of 14-15 million euros

* Estimates that it will be able to carry out its strategic objectives into Q2-2018, excluding any partnerships or other commercial agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

