10 months ago
BRIEF-Com Hem says intends to issue new SEK bonds
November 8, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Com Hem says intends to issue new SEK bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Com Hem Holding Ab

* Com hem intends to issue new SEK bonds

* Says has mandated DNB Markets and Nordea Bank AB as joint bookrunners, and Swedbank AB and Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Filial Sverige as co-lead ,anagers, to arrange fixed income investor meetings starting on November 9.

* Says a SEK denominated senior unsecured capital markets transaction with a tenor of 5.25 years may follow, subject to market conditions and final decision by Com Hem

* Says has has issued a notice of conditional redemption for all of its senior notes in the amount of SEK 2,500 million due 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

