10 months ago
BRIEF-Direct Line 9-month gross written premium rises 4.2 pct
November 8, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Direct Line 9-month gross written premium rises 4.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc

* Trading update for the first nine months of 2016

* Gross written premium for ongoing operations 4.2% higher

* Investment income yield of 2.5% in line with full year guidance

* Total costs of £669.5m up £16.1m from first nine months of 2015, after absorbing £24m of flood re costs in q2 2016

* Combined operating ratio for ongoing operations still expected to be towards lower end of 93%-95% target range, assuming normal weather

* Group's gross written premium increased by 4.2% compared to first nine months of 2015 mainly due to a 10.1% increase in motor

* Gross written premium of £2,496.0m increased by 4.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
