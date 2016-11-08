FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-RBS launches a new complaints process, fee refunds for GRG customers
November 8, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-RBS launches a new complaints process, fee refunds for GRG customers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland

* Posts rbs launches a new complaints process and refund of complex fees for sme customers in grg

* 400 million stg scheme to be overseen by ex-High Court judge Sir William Blackburne

* the bank has acknowledged, in some areas, it could have done better for SME customers in GRG.

* Specifically, the bank could have managed the transition to GRG better and should have better explained to customers any changes to the prices or complex fees it was charging.

* The bank accepts that it did not always communicate as well or as clearly as it should have done. The bank also did not always handle customer complaints well.

* RBS notes that the FCA's update confirms that no evidence was found that the bank artificially engineered a position to cause or facilitate the transfer of a customer to GRG or identified customers for transfer for inappropriate reasons and that all SME customers transferred to GRG were exhibiting clear signs of financial difficulty. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
