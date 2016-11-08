FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-BBA Aviation says trading remains in-line with expectations
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-BBA Aviation says trading remains in-line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - BBA Aviation Plc :

* Trading and cash flow remains in-line with expectations, with revenue up 27 pct year-on-year

* In flight support, enlarged signature revenues grew 56 pct and 4.1 pct on a like-for-like basis

* Aftermarket services revenue was lower than prior year period due to decline in ERO sales

* Group is performing as anticipated with continued outperformance from enlarged signature business and good margin drop through

* Group is on track to deliver good further progress in 2016 - CEO

* Has reached agreement to acquire a portfolio of legacy avionics products from GE Aviation, for a cash consideration of $61.5 mln

* Transaction is expected to complete early in new year, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.