Nov 8 BBA Aviation Plc :

* Trading and cash flow remains in-line with expectations, with revenue up 27 pct year-on-year

* In flight support, enlarged signature revenues grew 56 pct and 4.1 pct on a like-for-like basis

* Aftermarket services revenue was lower than prior year period due to decline in ERO sales

* Group is performing as anticipated with continued outperformance from enlarged signature business and good margin drop through

* Group is on track to deliver good further progress in 2016 - CEO

* Has reached agreement to acquire a portfolio of legacy avionics products from GE Aviation, for a cash consideration of $61.5 mln

* Transaction is expected to complete early in new year, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions