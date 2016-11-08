FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-UK's FCA welcomes RBS's decision of fee refund programme for small businesses
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-UK's FCA welcomes RBS's decision of fee refund programme for small businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - UK'S FCA:

* Financial conduct authority- Review of Royal Bank Of Scotland's treatment of customers referred to its Global Restructuring Group

* UK'S FCA - Review of Royal Bank Of Scotland's (rbs) treatment of Small And Medium Enterprise (SME) customers in financial difficulty

* UK'S FCA - RBS'S proposals were developed with our involvement. We agree these are appropriate steps for RBS to take

* UK'S FCA- RBS has agreed to provide automatic refunds for complex fees to some sme customers

* UK'S FCA - Some isolated examples of poor practice were identified

* UK'S FCA - Currently assessing what further work may be needed given findings in report

* UK'S FCA- Report estimates in total over third of customers transferred to grg during relevant period expected to face insolvency, administration regardless of rbs' actions

* UK'S FCA - Activities carried out by grg and addressed by rbs's proposals are largely unregulated; therefore, FCA's powers are limited in this area (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.