BRIEF-HgCapital finalises investment in London-based Evaluate Group

Nov 8 (Reuters) - HgCapital Trust Plc

* HgCapital, the manager of HgCapital Trust plc announces an investment in Evaluate Group, a London-headquartered provider of commercial intelligence to the global life sciences industry

* HgCapital Trust plc will invest in Evaluate, alongside other institutional clients of HgCapital, who will participate through the Mercury Fund

* The Trust, whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange, gives private and institutional investors the opportunity to participate in all HgCapital's investments

* The Trust will contribute a total of approximately 3.7 million pounds

* This acquisition represents the eleventh investment by Mercury Fund and, following completion, fund will be approximately 72 percent invested (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)