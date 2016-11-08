FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-HgCapital finalises investment in London-based Evaluate Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - HgCapital Trust Plc

* HgCapital, the manager of HgCapital Trust plc announces an investment in Evaluate Group, a London-headquartered provider of commercial intelligence to the global life sciences industry

* HgCapital Trust plc will invest in Evaluate, alongside other institutional clients of HgCapital, who will participate through the Mercury Fund

* The Trust, whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange, gives private and institutional investors the opportunity to participate in all HgCapital's investments

* The Trust will contribute a total of approximately 3.7 million pounds

* This acquisition represents the eleventh investment by Mercury Fund and, following completion, fund will be approximately 72 percent invested Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

