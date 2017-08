Nov 8 (Reuters) - Melia Hotels International SA :

* 9-month net profit 92.2 million euros ($101.9 million) versus 52.9 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBITDA 238.3 million euros versus 257.5 million euros year ago

* 9-month revenue 1.39 billion euros versus 1.35 billion euros year ago

* Maintains its guidance of mid-to-high single digit growth in RevPAR for the full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)