10 months ago
BRIEF-HolidayCheck Group adopts share buy-back resolution
November 8, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-HolidayCheck Group adopts share buy-back resolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - HolidayCheck Group AG :

* HolidayCheck Group adopts share buy-back resolution

* Over period from Nov. 18, 2016 to June 15, 2020 company will acquire up to 1,500,000 of its own shares subject to an overall price limit of eur 7,500,000

* Price paid per share may not be more than 10 percent higher or 10 percent lower than average closing price over last three trading days on frankfurt stock exchange preceding purchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
