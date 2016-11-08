FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insurance and reinsurance broker JLT sees boost from pound slide
November 8, 2016 / 7:51 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Insurance and reinsurance broker JLT sees boost from pound slide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc

* Interim management statement

* Risk and insurance businesses delivered a resilient performance during period, in spite of insurance and reinsurance pricing pressures in multiple markets

* JLT specialty's performance in period was good

* Divisional performance in certain sectors such as energy and marine continued to reflect impact of depressed commodity prices

* New business pipeline across specialty was strong, with several significant client wins recorded in period

* JLT re traded well in period, with notable strength in u.s. And asia regions

* JLT re business remains on track to increase its operating margin to 20% in 2016

* Across other risk and insurance businesses, including latin america, asia, and australia & new zealand, performance remained steady in period

* Total investment spend for this year will be approximately £6 million above that of 2015

* Our international employee benefits businesses saw good growth in period,

* Trading in uk employee benefits remained challenging in period

* Revenues in second half of 2016 are expected to be ahead of those in same period in 2015

* Overall performance continued to be impacted by movements in foreign exchange rates, following eu referendum in june

* If sterling/u.s. Dollar rates were to remain at current rates of exchange, we now estimate a further £4 million benefit, for a total of £16 million on a full year basis.

* Trading environment is anticipated to remain challenging for remainder of year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
