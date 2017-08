Nov 8 (Reuters) - Resurs Holding AB (publ) :

* Q3 operating profit up 37 pct to 302 million Swedish crowns ($33.52 million), and 35 pct to 337 million crowns excluding nonrecurring costs

* Q3 operating income 717 million crowns versus 556 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0084 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)