10 months ago
#Communications Equipment
November 8, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Napatech Q3 EBITDA 2016 down at 6.1 million crowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Napatech A/S :

* Revenue for Q3 of 2016 49.6 million Danish crowns ($7.4 million), a decrease of 18 pct compared to Q3 of 2015

* Q3 EBITDA 2016 was 6.1 million crowns, versus 11.6 million crowns in Q3 2015

* Uncertainty exists and have updated guidance for 2016

* Sees 2016 revenue growth of 5 pct to 15 pct

* Sees 2016 EBITDA margin around 20 pct

* Sees 2016 pandion contribution around 10 pct of the overall 2016 revenue

* Sees a possibility of reaching $15.5 million in sales in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7365 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
