FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive Q3 EBIT swings to loss of 5.0 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
November 8, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive Q3 EBIT swings to loss of 5.0 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Q3 revenues were 228.0 million euros ($252 million), 1.4 million euros below Q3 last year excluding negative translation currency effects of 4.0 million euros

* Q3 EBIT loss 5.0 million euros versus profit 10.4 million euros year ago

* Plans to reduce operational footprint from 31 to 25 plants within next 3 years

* Says most of closures are in Europe, mainly in Powertrain & Chassis products segment

* By the end of 2019, plans to deliver in excess of 8 pct EBIT margins (more than 3 times compared to 2016)

* By the end of 2019, plans to deliver in excess of 1.50 crowns EPS (more than 10 times compared to 2016)

* Plans to improve systems and process efficiencies which will take out significant admin costs

* Restructuring program should be seen as "long overdue"

* Sees power train revenue of 366 million euros in 2017, 386 million euros in 2018 and 432 million euros in 2019

* Sees ka total revenue of 1.01 billion euros in 2017, 1.07 billion euros in 2018 and 1.17 billion euros in 2019 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.