BRIEF-Aldermore says non-exec chairman Glyn Jones to resign

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc :

* Announces that on Nov. 7 2016 Glyn Jones tendered resignation as non-exec chairman, director of co, will take effect from Feb 6 2017

* Glyn has decided to step down from board following a review of his time commitments after his appointment as non-executive chairman of Old Mutual Wealth

* Senior independent director, Danuta Gray, will lead board as interim chair until such time as a permanent appointment is made