10 months ago
BRIEF-Unite Group says occupancy at 98 pct for 2016/17 academic year
November 8, 2016 / 7:56 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Unite Group says occupancy at 98 pct for 2016/17 academic year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Unite Group Plc :

* Occupancy across portfolio is at 98 pct for 2016/17 academic year with average rental growth for full year of 3.8 pct

* Remain on track to deliver an EPS yield of around 4.5 pct in 2016

* Started taking bookings for 2017/18 academic year on Nov. 2 and 1,500 students have already re-booked for next year

* Strong start supports our view of 3 pct-3.5 pct average rental growth for 2017/18 academic year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

