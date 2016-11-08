BRIEF-GMR Infrastructure says GMR Airports signs concession agreement for Greenfield International Airport

Nov 8 (Reuters) - GMR Infrastructure Ltd

* GMR Infrastructure Ltd says GMR Airports signs concession agreement for North Goas Greenfield International Airport at Mopa

* GMR Infrastructure Ltd - airport to be built through DBFOT model for concession period of 40 years, extendable by 20 years

* GMR Infrastructure -says financial closure expected by early FY 17-18

* GMR Infrastructure Ltd says airport to be built in 3 years from date of financial closure

* GMR Infrastructure -expected to be operational by mid of 2020