FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ambu Q4 EBIT up at DKK 131 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 8, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ambu Q4 EBIT up at DKK 131 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ambu A/S :

* Q4 2015/16 revenue 573 million Danish crowns ($85.13 million) versus 536 million crowns year ago

* Q4 2015/16 EBIT 131 million crowns versus 117 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.55 crown per share for 2015/16

* In 2016/17 expects to realise growth in revenue markedly in excess of market growth

* In 2016/17 sees organic growth in local currencies of about 8-10 pct

* In 2016/17 sees EBIT margin before special items of about 18 pct

* In 2016/17 sees free cash flows before special items of about 175 million crowns

* In 2016/17 sees gearing (NIBD/EBITDA) of about 1.75

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7307 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.