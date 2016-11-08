BRIEF-Ambu Q4 EBIT up at DKK 131 million

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ambu A/S :

* Q4 2015/16 revenue 573 million Danish crowns ($85.13 million) versus 536 million crowns year ago

* Q4 2015/16 EBIT 131 million crowns versus 117 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.55 crown per share for 2015/16

* In 2016/17 expects to realise growth in revenue markedly in excess of market growth

* In 2016/17 sees organic growth in local currencies of about 8-10 pct

* In 2016/17 sees EBIT margin before special items of about 18 pct

* In 2016/17 sees free cash flows before special items of about 175 million crowns

* In 2016/17 sees gearing (NIBD/EBITDA) of about 1.75

