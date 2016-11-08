BRIEF-Utstarcom announces CFO transition
* Min Xu, company's Chief Financial Officer, has resigned to accept a position with another company
Nov 8 BP Plc :
* Announced creation of a strategic partnership between its BP Ventures and Air BP businesses with Fulcrum BioEnergy, in which BP will invest $30 million
* Has secured a 10 year offtake agreement with Fulcrum for 50 million US gallons per year from their plants under development across north america
* Air BP will distribute and supply biojet into aircraft at key hubs across North America Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Min Xu, company's Chief Financial Officer, has resigned to accept a position with another company
* RBS downplays fear scheme could rival PPI redress in cost, scale (Updates after company call, adds shares, comment)
LONDON, Nov 8 European shares edged higher in cautious trading on Tuesday, with encouraging updates from some companies underpinning the broader market on a day when investors' main focus stayed on the election battle in the United States.