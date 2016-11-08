Nov 8 BP Plc :

* Announced creation of a strategic partnership between its BP Ventures and Air BP businesses with Fulcrum BioEnergy, in which BP will invest $30 million

* Has secured a 10 year offtake agreement with Fulcrum for 50 million US gallons per year from their plants under development across north america

* Air BP will distribute and supply biojet into aircraft at key hubs across North America