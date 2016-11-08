BRIEF-BP and Oman Oil E&P extend agreements for Khazzan project

Nov 8 (Reuters) - BP Plc :

* BP and Oman sign extended licensing agreements paving way for second phase of Khazzan gas field project

* BP and partner Oman Oil E&P today in Oman signed agreement with government of Oman to extend block 61 exploration & production sharing agreement

* Agreement enables a second development phase of giant Khazzan tight gas field, and increasing expected production by 50 pct

* Heads of agreement for this extension were signed and announced in February this year

* Two phases are expected to produce 1.5 bcf/d of gas through development of 10.5 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas resources

* Phase 1 project, sanctioned in December 2013, is more than 80 pct complete and remains on schedule to deliver first gas in late 2017

* Subject to final approval, Khazzan phase 2 project is expected to come on stream around 2020 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)