10 months ago
BRIEF-Sovereign Food says Country Bird's offer lapsed on Sept.14
November 8, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sovereign Food says Country Bird's offer lapsed on Sept.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sovereign Food Investments Ltd :

* Takeover Special Committee ruling and termination of the offer

* Takeover Special Committee decided that purported waiver by Country Bird is contrary to companies act and regulations

* Takeover Special Committee unanimously decided that country bird is required to pay costs of takeover special committee

* Takeover Special Committee decided that country bird is required to pay costs of Takeover Special Committee

* Shareholders who accepted offer told that they will not have shares bought by Country Bird nor receive cash of 9.00 rand per share, cum dividends paid since July 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

