10 months ago
November 8, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Singapore Exchange announces Oct market statistics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd

* Oct securities daily average value (SDAV) was s$934 million, down 5% month-on-month and down 11% year-on-year

* Oct total derivatives volume was 11.5 million, down 14% month-on-month and up 2% year-on-year

* Oct total securities market turnover value was at s$19.6 billion, down 5% month-on-month and down 15% year-on-year

* Oct sgx commodities derivatives volume was 1.2 million, up 4% month-on-month and up 58% year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

