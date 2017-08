Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hafslund ASA :

* Has issued a 300 million Norwegian crowns ($36.5 million)commercial paper with maturity Oct. 10 2017, coupon 1.58 pct

* Bought back 229 million crowns of bond 5.1 pct Hafslund 2006/2016 - isin no 001 0340334

* After this transaction, outstanding amount in market of this bond is 258.5 million million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2229 Norwegian crowns)