BRIEF-Bioinvent says BI-505 phase II study put on hold
November 8, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bioinvent says BI-505 phase II study put on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bioinvent International Ab

* Bioinvent reports clinical hold on bi-505 phase ii study

* Bioinvent says verbal notice from u.s. Food and drug administration (fda) that a full clinical hold (i.e. No further dosing of patients) has been placed on bioinvent's current clinical phase ii study with antibody bi-505 in patients with multiple myeloma

* BioInvent has not yet received written notice of the clinical hold from the FDA, however, based on verbal communications, the FDA informed BioInvent that the clinical hold is due to an adverse cardiopulmonary event in the clinical study

* BioInvent will analyse the possibility to obtain release of the clinical hold and markets will be updated when there is further information to report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
