BRIEF-Energous - in connection with the alliance agreement, on Nov 6, co, dialog semiconductor plc entered securities purchase agreement

10 months ago
November 8, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc

* Energous - in connection with the alliance agreement, on nov 6, co, dialog semiconductor plc entered securities purchase agreement

* Energous-Securities purchase agreement where co to sell to dialog 763,552 shares,warrant to purchase up to 763,552 shares of common stock for upto $10 million

* Energous Corp - warrant may only be exercised on a cashless basis at a price of $17.0257 per share - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2fAArBL Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
