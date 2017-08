Nov 8 (Reuters) - Adeptus Health Inc

* Adeptus Health Inc - On November 7, entered into a securities purchase agreement with funds affiliated with sterling partners among other parties

* Adeptus Health- Agreement where purchasers bought from co aggregate of 27,500 shares of new series a preferred stock for aggregate purchase price of $27.5 million