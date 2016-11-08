FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Wing lee property investments unit entered into sale and purchase agreement
November 8, 2016 / 11:36 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wing lee property investments unit entered into sale and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wing Lee Property Investments Ltd :

* Unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with purchaser

* Disposal at consideration of hk$17.5 mln

* Pursuant to deal vendor agreed to sell and purchaser agreed to buy property

* Vendor is Good Ocean Development Limited and purchaser is Chow Philip Yun Hang

* Group is not expected record any gain on disposal

* Proceeds from disposal will be applied to repayment of existing mortgage over property in amount of about hk$4mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
